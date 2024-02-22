REPORT: Woman Allegedly Impersonates FBI Agent, Tries To Shutter Tennessee Waffle House Location

A woman hailing from East Tennessee is accused of impersonating an FBI agent in an effort to shut down a Waffle House location where she suspected staffers sold drugs, according to multiple reports.

The 60-year-old self-proclaimed FBI agent Kimberly Michelle Gonzalez of Madisonville, Tennessee, allegedly showed up at the local Waffle House Feb. 11 and told workers that she was closing the restaurant on the grounds of suspicions of drugs being sold out of the back door of the business, authorities said, WSBTV reported.

Around the same time that morning at approximately 8 a.m., Madisonville police Officer Andy Cline visited the breakfast chain. An employee quickly explained to the cop how Gonzalez was attempting to shutter the Waffle House in her expressed capacity as an arm of the FBI, The Advocate & Democrat reported. (RELATED: FBI Hired Barely Literate Candidates, Urged Fat Applicant To Continue Process, Report Alleges)

One employee said that when he asked Gonzalez for official FBI identification, Gonzalez reportedly flashed a Tennessee state badge bolstered up by a brown notebook, according to The Advocate & Democrat. When asked to show a legitimate badge, the accused had refused, according to the employee.

Officer Cline proceeded to question the woman, who allegedly reiterated her faux affiliation with the federal agency to the cop point blank, The Advocate & Democrat reported. Cline reportedly had a run-in with Gonzalez once before in a separate albeit similar situation, where Gonzalez had allegedly claimed to be someone she wasn’t.

Police arrested Gonzalez at the the scene, and she faced a singular charge of criminal impersonation, The Advocate & Democrat reported. (RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Reveals What He Once Ordered At Waffle House, And It’s An Absolute Boss Meal)