Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Reveals What He Once Ordered At Waffle House, And It’s An Absolute Boss Meal

Trevor Lawrence is such a cool mother(bleeper), man.

During NFL Super Wild Card Weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off an incredible 27-point comeback win against the Los Angeles Chargers to send them to the Divisional Playoffs. After the insane 31-30 win, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a few of his teammates decided to go out to celebrate. How you might ask?

By potentially being the first people ever in history to make reservations at a Waffle House.

Lawrence spoke to the media Jan. 17 and explained how they ended up at the breakfast chain, saying that a few of his teammates had never been to the restaurant, so Lawrence decided that they take a trip after their postseason victory.

“Once we win on Sunday, we’re going to Waffle House,” Lawrence told the media, recounting the day. “So Marissa [Lawrence’s wife] actually called and talked to Waffle House about reserving part of it. And they were like, ‘Well, if you give us a heads-up we can clear some people out of one area and have you guys some spots saved.’”

“Maybe the first reservation at Waffle House,” he added.

As you heard, Trevor Lawrence — in such boss fashion — ordered the Texas bacon cheesesteak with hashbrowns (with cheese) and a pecan waffle. Damn, that shit sounds good.

And judging by the looks of everything, I bet it was:

When @Trevorlawrencee stopped by #WaffleHouse after Saturday’s big win, he ordered the Texas Bacon Cheesesteak Melt Plate & a pecan waffle. #jags pic.twitter.com/aSXNUMHIqG — Cheyenne Cole (@cheyennecoletv) January 16, 2023

Is it me, or is Trevor Lawrence getting cooler and cooler?

Oh yeah, it’s definitely the latter, and as a Floridian, I can’t help but to be proud as hell that this guy is the quarterback for one of the three NFL teams in the Sunshine State — and it’s cool as shit that he plays for Tony Khan’s (All Elite Wrestling owner) team. (RELATED: Paige Spiranac Launches OnlyFans-Style Website Named ‘OnlyPaige’)

I’m personally excited to root for Trevor and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Playoffs (after both my Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got eliminated), and yeah, they might lose to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Lawrence is a cool mother(bleeper) making the Jags a cool brand.

I’m totally getting me a Trevor Lawrence jersey.