REPORT: Brandi Glanville Accuses Andy Cohen Of Sexual Harassment

Reality TV star Brandi Glanville from the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” reportedly accused executive producer and Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen of sexual harassment.

Glanville’s attorneys wrote a scathing letter to NBC, Shed Media and Warner Bros., alleging that Cohen acted inappropriately toward her. She said he sent her a video in 2022, appearing “obviously inebriated,” and “boasted” that he wanted to “sleep with another Bravo star,” and that he was “thinking” of Glanville, according to Page Six. She alleged he invited her to watch him engage in a sexual act on Facetime.

“Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career,” Glanville’s attorneys wrote in the letter, according to Page Six.

“This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted. It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people,” the attorneys said.

“NBC, Bravo, Warner Bros., and Shed Media intentionally obscure their legal rights, bind them to illegal contracts, and knowingly cause them to suffer in silence,” Lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos continued. “We know there are untold numbers of innocent victims who have yet to tell their stories or seek legal redress,” they said, according to Page Six.

“Mark Geragos and I have heard from thousands of current and former cast members on reality shows about the physical and emotional harm inflicted on them by virtue of their participation,” Freedman added.

Freedman encouraged those who may have more to share to come forward and join their team.

“We encourage all of them to contact us and join our growing team as we fight for change in this sordid industry,” he said.

Glanville and her team threatened to pursue legal action and have put NBC, Shed Media and Warner Bros. on notice, asking them to preserve any documentation that may be relevant for future use as this case unfolds, according to Page Six. (RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Producer Nigel Lythgoe Faces New Sexual Assault Suit)

Cohen and his representatives have yet to issue a statement responding to these allegations.

This story continues to develop.