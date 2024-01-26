Reality TV Star Carline Manzo Sues Bravo Over Alleged Sexual Harassment

Caroline Manzo filed a lawsuit against Bravo over an alleged sexual assault on her by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville during the filming of “Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Manzo also named a variety of other production companies that were involved in the filming of the reality series spinoff show, claiming that the production team and showrunners pressured Glanville to take advantage of her, according to TMZ. Manzo is suing for negligence, sexual harassment, sex/gender discrimination, sexual battery and other incidents that she says violate state laws in California and New York, the outlet reported

The legal filing stated that Glanville allegedly forced herself on Manzo and even kissed her without consent, and Manzo said this action was unwelcome and prompted by insiders of the show. The alleged incident took place in January 2023 in Morocco, and Manzo alleged the producers of the show supplied castmates with lots of alcohol to promote and encourage the castmates to engage in outrageous behavior they could use as footage for the show, according to TMZ.

Manzo said Glanville allegedly continued to “mount” her on the couch, and is holding Bravo responsible for creating an environment that would lend itself to such behavior.

Glanville herself had come forward with similar claims about Bravo providing unlimited alcohol and pushing for over-the-top behavior to boost ratings, according to the outlet.

Manzo’s legal documents point to this alleged incident as being the trigger of the trauma she experienced as a young girl when she was sexually assaulted at the age of 7, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Reality Stars Accuse NBC And Bravo Of Sexual, Mental Health Exploitation)

Bravo has not yet commented on the lawsuit or the allegations.