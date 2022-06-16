Andy Cohen Accidentally Overshares Information About A Star’s Breast Surgery

Andy Cohen slipped up in a big way during Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” after accidentally exposing “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards’ breast reduction procedure.

Cohen was in the middle of his conversation with Richards when he very casually and comfortably asked her for an update on a surgical procedure that she had clearly not shared with the rest of the world, according to TooFab.

“How’s the breast reduction working out?” Cohen asked the reality TV star during the After Show segment. It quickly became evident that Cohen and Richards had shared a private conversation about her personal decision to reduce her breast size, and that Richards hadn’t planned on sharing the story with the general public. “Oh thank you for letting everyone know Andy, thank you,” Richards quipped.

Cohen was in the middle of a conversation with Crystal Kung Minkoff when he very randomly branched off and spilled the tea by asking Richards about the necklace she was wearing, according to TooFab.

After asking the question, he clasped his face and looked utterly humiliated. “Oh. Oh my God!” Cohen gasped. “I thought you’ve talked about it,” he said. Richards quickly snapped back and said “Never,” reported the outlet. (RELATED: Woman Claims Her Massive Boobs Got Her Kicked Off A Plane)

Cohen immediately owned up to his slip of the tongue, and Richards stepped up with an explanation for the stunned fans.

“I had a breast reduction surgery. I never had implants,” Richards said.

“I had DDs, no implants. I still don’t have an implant but I went in and I said, ‘I want smaller boobs and I don’t ever want to wear a bra ever again in my life,'” Richards said, according to TooFab.

“So I have smaller boobs even though you can’t really tell because they’re still swollen. But I will never wear a bra ever again, ever. Ever,” Richards said.