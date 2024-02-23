Biden Allegedly Says Key To Marital Bliss Is ‘Good Sex,’ New Book Reveals: REPORT

President Joe Biden allegedly said that the key to marital bliss is “good sex,” according to a new book, Daily Mail reported.

Biden apparently irritated his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, when he allegedly exposed the risqué reason their 47-year marriage has endured to aides, an exclusive excerpt from the upcoming book “American Women: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden” obtained by Daily Mail claimed.

Biden, 81, says the key to his marriage is ‘good sex’ https://t.co/Oo970jL1GW pic.twitter.com/MlEiXueqEx — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 23, 2024



Biden is allegedly forthcoming with marital advice to aides, “much to his wife’s chagrin,” New York Times (NYT) White House correspondent Katie Rogers wrote in the book, according to the Daily Mail.

Biden previously expressed the enjoyment he finds in “making love” with his wife in 2006 when asked about running for the Democratic nomination in the 2008 presidential election, Daily Mail reported.

“I’d rather be at home making love to my wife while my children are asleep,” Biden reportedly said before he ran and lost the nomination to former President Barack Obama, who selected Biden as his vice president. This event occurred at a leadership PAC event organized to support him June, 2006, The Hill reported at the time. (RELATED: Liberal Radio Host Charlamagne Tha God Says Biden Lacks ‘Main Character Energy’)

Biden has been “particularly influenced” by his wife’s emotional response to several Trump-era policies, including the former president’s “Remain in Mexico” program, advisors of the president told The Wall Street Journal. On his first day as president, Biden terminated the “Remain in Mexico” policy and halted further construction of the border wall.

Jill Biden has also been seen on various occasions giving her husband stage directions after speaking events, such as when she seemingly directed an apparently confused Biden off stage in Oct. 2023 in the midst of the 2023 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner.