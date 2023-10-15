First Lady Ushers Confused Biden Off Stage

First Lady Jill Biden ushered an apparently confused President Joe Biden off stage Saturday during the 2023 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner.

Video shows the president being directed towards one side by his wife when he turned the opposite way and waved after his remarks. Placing one arm on her husband’s back, Jill Biden smiled and waved with her other arm as she led her husband off stage.

Jill Biden’s new job is making sure Joe doesn’t get lost leaving the stage. It’s very clear from their body language… and her giving him instructions that that’s why they sent her out there. pic.twitter.com/4kfSZBzpVP — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 15, 2023

Biden was interrupted during his speech by a pro-Palestine protester who shouted, “Let Gaza live!” and “Ceasefire now!” according to The Guardian. The president paused, apparently unable to hear what he was saying, before continuing his remarks, per the outlet.

“Thank you for whatever you’re saying. I can’t hear you,” Biden said.

The incident comes one day after Biden nearly fell Friday at a Philadelphia event promoting the creation of clean hydrogen hubs. The president previously fell while walking up the stairs to board Air Force One in March 2021 and in June as he walked across the stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.

The president’s campaign is reportedly “terrified” of the 80-year-old Biden having a bad fall as concerns about his age mount. Despite this, Jill Biden said it would be “ridiculous” to require mental acuity tests for presidential candidates over 75 years old. (RELATED: Biden Mixes Up Black and Hispanic Caucuses During Speech)

Prior to Biden announcing his re-election bid, the first lady gave mixed messages on whether her husband would run as an incumbent. “It’s Joe’s decision” and “if he wants to do something else, we’re there too,” she told CNN.