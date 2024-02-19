Liberal Radio Host Charlamagne Tha God Says Biden Lacks ‘Main Character Energy’

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God said Sunday that President Joe Biden lacks “main character energy” in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week.”

Charlamagne told co-anchor Jonathan Karl he believes Biden is not a compelling candidate for office, suggesting that the sitting president should rely on others in his administration to win the White House for a second term.

“He’s just an uninspiring candidate,” Charlamagne told Karl. “Like, you know, there’s nothing about, you know, Joe Biden that makes you want to listen to him.”

“That’s why he should be leaning on, you know, his vice president, Kamala Harris, who’s way more charismatic than him,” he said.

“The Breakfast Club” co-host listed Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro among those whom he said Biden should lean on throughout his re-election campaign. The California governor has aired political advertisements and participated in a debate with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Fox News in Nov. 2023. However, Newsom denied his interest in the presidency for 2024. (RELATED: ‘Donald Trump Is Not Adolf Hitler’: Bill Maher Blasts Media For Overdramatizing 2024 Election)

“He should be leaning on people who are more inspiring than him and more charismatic and he should just be, I guess, if you want to call it, the brains of the operation behind the scenes,” Charlamagne said about Biden. “Like, that sounds crazy that we’re saying that about a president of America. But he has no main character energy at all. None.”

Charlamagne Tha God was an even harsher critic of former President Donald Trump, telling Karl that the GOP frontrunner is “a threat to democracy,” ABC News reported. He said that Republicans are “crooks” and that Democrats are “cowards” due to their “voter apathy.”

“This is the first time in my life when people say things like, you know, this person is a threat to democracy. It’s absolutely true,” Charlamagne told Karl. “And it’s mind-boggling to me that nobody is taking it as serious as I feel like they should.”