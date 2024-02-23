Talk Show Producer Launches Investigation Into Death Of Executive

Lionsgate producer Debmar-Mercury has launched an investigation into the death of “Sherri” executive Matt Uzzle after he was found dead Feb. 13.

The talk show executive was pronounced dead from an apparent suicide in his Piermont, New York, home. No official cause of death has been revealed. Uzzle managed the show’s budget, and was the center of a financial probe at the time of his passing, according to Deadline.

Uzzle’s death rattled Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show, and sources close to the situation have since come forward to confirm that Uzzle was the target of the financial probe, according to Deadline. No further information was provided as to how long the probe had been in progress, or what level of involvement Uzzle may have played in the financial matters that were in question.

No information was provided on any personnel issues he may have been experiencing in the days before his death.

“Debmar-Mercury has retained Morgan Lewis to help us investigate the matter and, pending the outcome of that investigation, will have no further comment,” the spokesperson said in a statement issued to Deadline. (RELATED: Porn Star Kagney Linn Karter Dead By Apparent Suicide At Age 36)

The team behind the show has reportedly continued to produce and air “Sherri” despite Uzzle’s death, and has not been paused as a result of the tragedy, according to Deadline.

The daytime talk show paid tribute to Uzzle by running an in-memoriam tribute card Feb. 15.

The show is in its second season and originates from New York’s Chelsea Studios.

There is no clear indication as to when the investigation into Uzzle’s death will be concluded.