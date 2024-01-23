Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Attempting Suicide

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her suicide attempt during her stage show, “Sharon Osbourne: Cut The Crap,” in London on Sunday.

The famous wife of musician Ozzy Osbourne said she tried to take her own life after discovering Ozzy had cheated on her and learning the details of his affair, according to People. “I took I don’t know how many pills,” Sharon revealed. “So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom.”

But there was one aspect of her suicide that she didn’t fully think through.

“The maid tried to come in to clean room and saw me,” Osbourne said, as she described being discovered before the pills had taken their full effect.

Sharon noted that she felt she could take her own life without affecting her children too much because she felt they could “take care of themselves,” since they were “older,” according to People.

Sharon also discussed the impact that Ozzy’s affair had on her mental health.

“He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that,” Sharon said, according to U.K. newspaper The Mirror.

“But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work … it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested,” she added.

It was later revealed that Ozzy had a four-year affair with a hairstylist. It took even longer for Sharon to discover that Ozzy had actually cheated on her multiple times.

“There wasn’t just one woman; there were six of them,” Sharon told The Telegraph.

Ozzy entered rehab for sex addiction as his marriage crumbled, and Sharon and Ozzy announced their divorce in May 2016 after 33 years of marriage, according to People. (RELATED: ‘I’ve Got 10 Years Left’: Ozzy Osbourne Details Tragic Health Issues)

The couple reconciled a month later and renewed their vows in Las Vegas on Mother’s Day 2017.