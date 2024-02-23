Jury Finds Unabomber-Inspired Teen Guilty Of Plotting To Murder 50 Politicians And Gov’t Employees: REPORT

A Manchester Crown Court jury found a Liverpool man guilty on Friday of plotting to murder at least 50 politicians and government employees when he was a teenager.

Jacob Graham, who is now 20 years old, was found guilty of preparing to commit acts of terrorism by writing a terrorism manual he called the “Freedom Encyclopedia,” distributing terrorist publications and possessing documents useful to terrorism, Sky News reported. He was acquitted of preparing a terrorist act.

— 'Seeing is believing' (@dave24144975) February 23, 2024



Graham dedicated his “Freedom Encyclopedia” to “terrorists pasts and future anarchists,” the outlet reported. Graham also wrote a document he called “My Plan,” in which he lays out his desire to murder at least 50 people by attacking government buildings and targeting politicians’ homes.

Graham purchased various chemicals online to conduct experiments in his backyard before burying some in the woods to retrieve at a later date, the outlet reported. He also had computer files and a printer to produce a 3D-printed gun, according to Sky.

Graham made multiple videos from his bedroom expressing his hatred of government, the outlet reported. In a video from June 2023, he said he had “so much carnage to commit” while waving a machete in front of the camera. Another from from Aug. 2023 showed Graham declaring his “responsibility” to be a terrorist. (RELATED: Killer Convicted After Prostitute Found Grisly Torture And Murder Footage On Stolen Phone)

“If terrorism is standing up for what you think is right, standing up for the working class people of this country, most of us can’t afford to heat our homes or afford food, there needs to be someone to fix this problem,” Graham said, according to Sky. “It is my responsibly to do this.”

Graham told police he was “left-wing” but “more like an anarchist,” according to the outlet.

“I think it’s fair to say that I was quite anti-government,” Graham said at his trial, the outlet reported. “I didn’t agree with the idea of it – the way certain things were handled, the pandemic, the cost of living.”

Graham took inspiration from Theodore Kaczynski, commonly known as the Unabomber, after watching the Netflix series “Manhunt.” He explained during the trail that he had decided to “finish what [Kaczynski] started,” according to the outlet.

Kaczynski killed three people and injured 23 in a 17-year mail bombing he conducted from a remote cabin in Montana. He laid out his anti-modern ideas in a manifesto titled “Industrial Society and its Future.”