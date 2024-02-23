Dolphins Cut Four Time Pro-Bowler Xavien Howard: REPORT

The Miami Dolphins informed four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard that they will be releasing him, NFL Network reported.

Howard, a four time Pro-Bowler, has led the league in interceptions twice. In 2018 he led the league with seven picks. In 2020 he upped his game, logging 10 picks on his way to becoming the first player in the NFL with double-digit interceptions since 2007.

In total, Howard logged 29 interceptions in his eight seasons in Miami.

The league is expected to provide a robust market to bid for the impending free agents services as many teams still believe he has plenty to offer, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The #Dolphins have informed CB Xavien Howard he will be released at the start of the league year, sources tell me and @PSchrags. The four-time Pro Bowl selection is expected to have significant interest on the market. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 23, 2024

The move was a painful but necessary one for Miami as their $264.9 million contract commitments for 2024 are still over the league’s new $255 million salary threshold despite the cap jumping over $30 million.

The salary cap is set at $255 million for 2024. $$ has sky rocketed for the NFL and its players and members since the birth of modern free agency. In 1994, the salary cap for an entire team’s roster was a whopping $34 million. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 23, 2024

Howard was not the only Dolphins cap casualty either. Veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah also got the boot, the Dolphins announced in a statement. (RELATED: NFL Punter Cleared Of Rape Allegation Finds New Home)

The fins will probably look to the draft to replace their departing star, though they still have established star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to shore up one half of the field.