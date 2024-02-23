Editorial

Dolphins Cut Four Time Pro-Bowler Xavien Howard: REPORT

Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
The Miami Dolphins informed four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard that they will be releasing him, NFL Network reported.

Howard, a four time Pro-Bowler, has led the league in interceptions twice. In 2018 he led the league with seven picks. In 2020 he upped his game, logging 10 picks on his way to becoming the first player in the NFL with double-digit interceptions since 2007.

In total, Howard logged 29 interceptions in his eight seasons in Miami.

The league is expected to provide a robust market to bid for the impending free agents services as many teams still believe he has plenty to offer, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The move was a painful but necessary one for Miami as their $264.9 million contract commitments for 2024 are still over the league’s new $255 million salary threshold despite the cap jumping over $30 million.

Howard was not the only Dolphins cap casualty either. Veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah also got the boot, the Dolphins announced in a statement. (RELATED: NFL Punter Cleared Of Rape Allegation Finds New Home)

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 24: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The fins will probably look to the draft to replace their departing star, though they still have established star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to shore up one half of the field.