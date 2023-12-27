‘F*ck Your Records’: Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Jokingly Calls Out Miami Legend Dan Marino In Hilarious Moment

I say it all the time and I’ll say it again … I love my head coach! I love my head coach! I love my head coach!

Mike McDaniel, who is the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, put on an absolute show Sunday prior to his team’s glorious Christmas Eve victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

Footage from HBO’s “Hard Knocks” shows Dolphins legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Dan Marino watching the team from the sidelines before the game. Meeting with the captains of the team — Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Xavien Howard — Marino told QB1 to “go get their ass,” according to Fox News. (RELATED: What A Clown: Colin Cowherd Proves He’s The Biggest Fraud In America With His Miami Dolphins Haterade)

Behind Marino and the three superstars was McDaniel, hyping up his players while yelling in the direction of Marino and offering up some masterful and hilarious trolling (all in good fun, of course).

“Our captains are really fucking good players,” said McDaniel. “Holy shit, look at these fucking studs. … Yeah, Dan Marino! Fuck your records, Dan. We’re coming for your records, Dan.”

It was absolute gold.

WATCH:

“Fuck your records, Dan. We’re coming for your records, Dan” -Mike McDaniel to Dan Marino 😭 pic.twitter.com/1DHi2b8Gde — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 27, 2023

I love how my Miami Dolphins are becoming America’s sweetheart. People left and right are falling in love with them.

I’m not used to the Dolphins getting this much hype and attention from the national press, and I’m certainly not used to Miami beating the Dallas Cowboys here in modern times.

Everything is new and glorious … what a time to be a fan of the Miami Dolphins.

And when you say Miami, you’re talking Super Bowl!

FINS UP!