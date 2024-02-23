‘No Touch’: Hurricanes Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov Gives Hilarious Quote After Getting Caught Up In Postgame Donnybrook

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov gave a hilarious quote about his participation in his team’s post game scrum Thursday night with the Florida Panthers.

“I don’t want to fight. I just want control. Panthers, six boys. My team, five boys … These guys no touch my guys,” Kochetkov said after the game, according to the Hurricanes‘ team reporter Walt Ruff.

What a hilariously Russian thing to say.

Kochetkov on joining in on the end-of-game scrum – “I don’t want to fight, I just want control. Panthers, six boys. My team, five boys… These guys no touch my guys.” pic.twitter.com/0vhqP4SnJ3 — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) February 23, 2024

Kochetkov meandered into the kerfuffle that formed immediately after time expired in his Canes‘ 1-0 win against the Panthers.

Kochetkov would end up on the ground, getting yanked to the ice by a referee who was trying to keep the goaltender out of the skirmish.

Goalies typically steer clear of brawls like this one, but Kochetkov, coming off of a historic 44-save performance, was clearly feeling himself and decided to jump in.

Pyotr Kochetkov (44 saves) became the sixth different goaltender in franchise history and third in @Canes team history to record a 40-save shutout.#NHLStats: https://t.co/TdKwmCk2gf pic.twitter.com/x9F4LSJhfP — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 23, 2024

Kochetkov’s teammates no doubt appreciate him having their back, but if I’m the Hurricanes coach, I am definitely gritting my teeth seeing him jump in. The Canes currently sit at second place in the Metropolitan Division and are primed to earn a playoff spot if they can hold on.

Kochetkov has been a major factor in that success, so they can hardly afford to lose him to something so silly as a fight. (RELATED: Salty Radio Host Bashes Rival NHL Team’s ‘Fat’ Fans After Loss)

Since Dec. 12, he’s led the league in goals against and is top three in save percentage in what has been a resurgence for the 24-year-old Russian keeper, according to Ruff.