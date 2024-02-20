Editorial

Salty Radio Host Evan Roberts Bashes New York Rangers’ ‘Fat’ Fans After Islanders’ Loss

2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series - New York Rangers v New York Islanders

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
WFAN radio host Evan Roberts took to the airwaves to lament his New York Islanders’ loss Sunday night to crosstown rival New York Rangers in the NHL’s Stadium Series.

The spectacular contest, which the Rangers won 6-5 in overtime, took place outdoors in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, where the NFL’s Giants and Jets play.

Roberts enunciated a bitter rebuke of Rangers fans, bemoaning, “All you fat Rangers fans that walked out of that building last night, all pumped up, beating your chest, little brother this, little brother that, understand it’s the same crap as if the game was played at UBS.”

First of all E-Rob, the game wasn’t played at UBS. It’s a massive spectacle of a game played outdoors in a playoff atmosphere. That’s kind of the whole point of the Stadium Series.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 18: The New York Rangers celebrate their 6-5 overtime win against the New York Islanders during the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on February 18, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Al Bello/Getty Images

While he’s technically correct that the win means nothing more than any other regular season indoor stadium game, the come-from-behind victory represents more than just a bump in the standings.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 18: Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers score sthe game-winning goal in overtime against the New York Islanders during the 2004 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium on February 18, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Rangers are on fire. With 36 wins they trail only the Vancouver Canucks, who have 37. The win is another rung on the ladder to a Stanley Cup Championship. (RELATED: Multiple NHL Players Take Indefinite Leaves Of Absence With Looming Sexual Assault Scandal: REPORT)

Furthermore, the way they won the game was electric. Down 4-1 at one point, the Rags clawed back to 5-3, and scored the game tying goal with less than 90 seconds left in regulation. The boys in blue pulled off an overtime win in an outdoor game after being down three goals and your issue is *checks notes* the fans are celebrating? Laughable.

Roberts continued to whine about Rangers fans enjoying their “Stanley Cup in February” and wept over the “little brother treatment” his Isles got from the Rangers. Welp, there’s no better way to prove you’re not the little brother like crying after a loss like … a little brother.

Roberts then explained how he came to the revelation that the game didn’t matter while explaining it to his son.

“I looked into his young eyes, and I said, ‘It doesn’t mean anything, son.’ This was a regular hockey game. It was typical of the Islanders all season long. It was no different from the crap we saw a month ago, or two months ago. It’s the same. So it was dressed up beautifully. And yes we were all locked in, and this is nothing against the NHL. It was awesome.”

Roberts seemingly acknowledged the special importance of the outdoor game while also downplaying its significance.

Cry more, Evan. Your tears are delectable.