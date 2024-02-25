‘Star Trek: Discovery’ And ‘Captain Marvel’ Star Dead At 49

Actor Kenneth Mitchell, who had roles in “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Captain Marvel,” died Saturday at the age of 49, according to PEOPLE.

Mitchell’s family announced his death Sunday in a tribute posted on social media, PEOPLE reported. Mitchell was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) five years ago; he took to social media to share his experience following the diagnosis.

KENNETH A. MITCHELL

25.11.1974 ~ 24.02.2024 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend. pic.twitter.com/CdknbeFWQm — Kenneth Mitchell (@MrKenMitchell) February 25, 2024



“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” the actor’s family wrote in a statement posted on social media.

Mitchell portrayed several characters on “Star Trek: Discovery,” including the Klingons Kol, Tenavik and Aurellio, according to StarTrek.com. He also voiced various characters in an episode of “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

Mitchell was reportedly diagnosed with ALS in 2018 after experiencing muscle twitches several months prior. He was in “complete disbelief” when he learned of his condition, Mitchell told the outlet in 2020. The actor started using a wheelchair one year after his diagnosis, PEOPLE reported. (RELATED: ‘Something Was Wrong’: Amy Schumer Diagnosed With Rare Disorder Following Online Critics’ Comments)

“For five and a half years Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS,” Mitchell’s family wrote of his health struggles. “And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment.”

“Ken is forever grateful for the massive amounts of love and endless support he received from his community along this journey,” the statement continued. “Especially the courage, resilience and strength displayed from his extraordinary wife, family and friends.”