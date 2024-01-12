‘Threatened’: William Shatner Says Network Canceling Legendary Capt. James T. Kirk

William Shatner, who played iconic Star Trek Capt. James T. Kirk, accused Hollywood executives Sunday of “erasing” his character.

Shatner complained these “self righteous strangers” were “erasing the past” because they felt “threatened by the Kirk character” in a series of tweets. (RELATED: ‘My Time Is Limited’: William Shatner Faces His Mortality In Candid Interview)

In response to a query by a Twitter user of whether “we ever see Captain Kirk again?” Shatner took notice of Paramount promotional material for the Star Trek series and its absence of Kirk. “All you have to do is look at the Paramount+ graphics to answer that question,” Shatner tweeted.

All you have to do is look at the Paramount+ graphics to answer that question. 😉 https://t.co/B4Rc9iUJGZ pic.twitter.com/uJEqIL7QZ7 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 6, 2024

When another user asked if the Hollywood company ever came out with an explanation for such ads, Shatner tweeted another promotional poster that did not include Kirk. “It’s not the first time it’s been going on for years. It makes no difference to me that a group who think they are “enlightened” (or whatever they think they are) obviously feels threatened by the Kirk character. It’s a character from a 1960’s TV show- get over it,” the Stark Trek actor wrote.

It’s not the first time it’s been going on for years. It makes no difference to me that a group who think they are “enlightened” (or whatever they think they are) obviously feels threatened by the Kirk character. It’s a character from a 1960’s TV show- get over it.😉🤣 https://t.co/0QLH8HBc2O pic.twitter.com/ZR3vevL0U9 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 8, 2024



“It doesn’t bother me in the least. A bunch of self righteous strangers thinking they are sending a message by erasing the past? Who is going to forget? It’s everywhere. It’s so indoctrinated that it will take many generations to be forgotten no matter what they do. Let it be,” Shatner also tweeted.

Shatner played the role of Capt. James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise during the original television and movie series from the 1960s to 1990s.