‘Star Trek: Enterprise’ Actor Gary Graham Dead At 73

“Star Trek: Enterprise” actor Gary Graham died Monday at the age of 73.

Graham’s ex-wife, Susan Lavelle, announced the famous television actor’s death in a tribute post on Facebook.

“Gary was funny, sarcastic sense of humor but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee,” Lavelle wrote on Facebook.

Lavelle described her ex-husband’s death as “sudden” and asked for prayers for their daughter. However, Graham’s ex-wife did not disclose his cause of death.

Graham played Ambassador Soval on “Star Trek: Enterprise” from 2001 to 2005, according to TMZ. He appeared in twelve episodes of the television series.

Graham made an appearance on “Alien Nation” in the 1980s, according to the outlet. The famous actor also had roles on other television series, including “M.A.N.T.I.S.,” “JAG” and “Universal Dead.”

He was a guest star on several shows such as “Renegades,” “Work Related,” “Nip/Tuck,” “Nash Bridges,” “Walker, Texas Ranger,” “The Dukes Of Hazard” and “Ally McBeal.”

Graham also appeared in films like “The Spy Within,” “The Last Warrior,” “The Arrogant,” “All the Right Moves,” “Robot Jox” and “Steel,” according to the outlet.

Lavelle wrote she met Graham while he was working on “Alien Nation” when she was 20 years old. (RELATED: ‘Threatened’: William Shatner Says Network Cancelling Legendary Capt. James T. Kirk)

“Fly high into the heavens Gar,” Lavelle wrote. “Thank you for our journey and thank you for the gifts you left me in acting, my love of horses and most importantly, our daughter.”