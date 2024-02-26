Violent Clown Draymond Green Is So Bad At Basketball, Even His Own Team Is Roasting Him On Twitter

Violent NBA superstar and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green took a shot Sunday night that was so horrifically bad, even the Warriors had to clown him for it.

Green, who has been suspended six and ejected a whopping 18 times in his NBA career, took a corner three Sunday during the Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game that was so bad, I don’t even know if he was actually trying.

Wide open in the corner for what should have been an easy three, Green’s shot was arguably the worst miss I’ve ever seen in my 20+ years of watching sports. There are air balls, and then there’s this.

The shot, if you can even call it that, was so bad that the Warriors’ NBC affiliate posted the clip to Twitter with the caption “Draymond” alongside a crying face emoji.

Dude, you’re so bad that even your team has to acknowledge it. That’s nuts. (RELATED: Team USA Excludes Violent Two-Time Gold Medalist From Roster After Multiple Suspensions)

Draymond’s Suspension-Worthy Plays Compilation

The ball went straight into the hands of a Nuggets player who was standing a good two to three feet away from the rim. If I didn’t know any better, I would say that was literally a joke from Green because there’s no way you can be a professional athlete getting paid millions of dollars and miss that terribly.

Green put up a mere seven points in his team’s 119-103 loss. The defeat drops Golden State to 29-27 and tenth place in the NBA’s Western Conference. In the current playoff format, the seventh through tenth seeds are entered into a play-in tournament for the final two spots in the playoffs, so the Warriors would need to maintain their current spot or improve for a chance to compete in the postseason.

But if Dray keeps throwing up bricks like this, it’s gonna be hard for them to keep pace. Maybe this is karma for all those dudes you kicked in the balls, champ.