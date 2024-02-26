Editorial

Violent Clown Draymond Green Is So Bad At Basketball, Even His Own Team Is Roasting Him On Twitter

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Violent NBA superstar and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green took a shot Sunday night that was so horrifically bad, even the Warriors had to clown him for it.

Green, who has been suspended six and ejected a whopping 18 times in his NBA career, took a corner three Sunday during the Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game that was so bad, I don’t even know if he was actually trying.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers is fouled by Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors with one second left in double overtime at Chase Center on January 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California. James made both of the free throws and the Lakers won by one point. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Wide open in the corner for what should have been an easy three, Green’s shot was arguably the worst miss I’ve ever seen in my 20+ years of watching sports. There are air balls, and then there’s this.

The shot, if you can even call it that, was so bad that the Warriors’ NBC affiliate posted the clip to Twitter with the caption “Draymond” alongside a crying face emoji.

Dude, you’re so bad that even your team has to acknowledge it. That’s nuts. (RELATED: Team USA Excludes Violent Two-Time Gold Medalist From Roster After Multiple Suspensions)

Draymond’s Suspension-Worthy Plays Compilation

The ball went straight into the hands of a Nuggets player who was standing a good two to three feet away from the rim. If I didn’t know any better, I would say that was literally a joke from Green because there’s no way you can be a professional athlete getting paid millions of dollars and miss that terribly.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors holds on to the rim after dunking the ball against the LA Clippers in the first half at Chase Center on February 14, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Green put up a mere seven points in his team’s 119-103 loss. The defeat drops Golden State to 29-27 and tenth place in the NBA’s Western Conference. In the current playoff format, the seventh through tenth seeds are entered into a play-in tournament for the final two spots in the playoffs, so the Warriors would need to maintain their current spot or improve for a chance to compete in the postseason.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 05: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 05, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

But if Dray keeps throwing up bricks like this, it’s gonna be hard for them to keep pace. Maybe this is karma for all those dudes you kicked in the balls, champ.