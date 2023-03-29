Editorial

Brawl Nearly Explodes After Draymond Green Tries To Kick Herb Jones In The Head During Warriors-Pelicans Game

During the Golden State Warriors-New Orleans Pelicans game, Draymond Green tried to kick Herb Jones in the head. Just Draymond being Draymond. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @NBCSWarriors]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Just Draymond Green being Draymond Green.

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green has kicked at a player in the past, but it’s been awhile since he’s done it, so maybe you thought he took that out of his rotation — nope.

While Green and the Warriors were squaring off against the New Orleans Pelicans in a Tuesday night game they ultimately won 120-109, Green got mixed up with Pelicans small forward Herb Jones. In the aftermath, a miniature scrum broke out between the two, with Green appearing to kick at Jones’ head.

Here is that particular incident:

Also, literally just before that went down, this happened — with both Green and the Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram getting technicals:

And then you had this happen to Draymond — which I’m only adding for a giggle:

That really was perfect though.

Look, I’ll probably always like Draymond Green, I can’t help it. I just love to see this guy going around with four championship rings on his fingers thinking he’s a kingpin, and then he backs a lot of it up on top of that. Like I said, he’s a four-time NBA champion. It’s all entertaining to me. (RELATED: REPORT: Washington Wizards Star Bradley Beal Hit With Police Investigation After Alleged Confrontation With Fan)

But trying to kick somebody in the head?

We can’t be doing that, Dray.