NBA Slams Warriors’ Draymond Green With Indefinite Suspension Because They’re Sick Of His ‘Repeated History’

Draymond Green, who is a forward for the Golden State Warriors, has been hit with an indefinite suspension by the NBA for smacking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face during Tuesday’s matchup, according to a league announcement Wednesday.

In the game, Green was given a flagrant foul 2 for hitting Nurkić and was sent packing with his third ejection in the campaign. The indefinite suspension from Adam Silver & Co. “takes into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts,” according to the NBA’s release. (RELATED: What A Sham! Soft A** Referee Ejects Nikola Jokic For Absolutely Nothing And Makes Me Lose A Bet In The Process)

Green will be forced to meet “certain league and team conditions” before returning to the court, according to the league. Green, Golden State general manager Mike Dunleay Jr. and the NBA player’s agent Rich Paul will meet Thursday to set up assistance and counseling for the Warriors forward so he can resume playing, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The NBA didn’t put an exact schedule on Green’s suspension to give him time to deal with his issues.

Here’s the latest action against Nurkić that put Green in hot water:

I love Draymond, but man, you can’t be doing this:

You can’t just be smacking and punching and kicking and whatever the hell else Draymond does, and I like how everybody’s trying to make it seem like Dray has some kind of problem … the dude is just violent, man.

Ain’t no ifs, ands or buts about it. And this is coming from a Draymond Green fan. Facts are facts.

Just chill, Dray, before this becomes your entire legacy.