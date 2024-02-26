‘Genocide Supporter’: Anti-Israel Protesters Heckle Jerry Seinfeld

Anti-Israel protesters heckled Jerry Seinfeld as he left the annual State of the World Jewry address in New York City on Sunday.

A video appears to show protesters gathering around him as the famous comedian attempted to get into an awaiting vehicle. Several people could be heard shouting, “Genocide supporter, you support genocide!” as others echoed the sentiment.

Seinfeld appeared to look straight ahead as the members of the crowd surrounded him. He mouthed the word “Hi” and gave a quick wave to those who had gathered, the video showed. Several men, including members of uniformed members of the New York City police, appeared to assist Seinfeld to his vehicle.

His private security team apparently joined the members of the police force in maintaining distance between Seinfeld and the angry crowd.

Seinfeld appeared to have a wide smile on his face and apparently maintained a relatively relaxed, pleasant demeanor despite the aggressive yelling and chanting.

He made his way to the black SUV and ducked to get in, as the protesters could be heard shouting, “Fuck you, you support genocide!”

It is believed the crowd of anti-Israel activists were upset with the famous comedian for his support of the event’s main speaker, New York Times columnist, Bari Weiss, who is also the founder of the Free Press, according to TMZ.

Weiss has been scrutinized over comments he made about Palestinian professor, Refaat Alareer, before he was killed by an Israeli airstrike in December, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Shut Your F*cking Mouth’: Anti-Israel Protesters Unleash On Alec Baldwin)

They continued to chant and express their views long after Seinfeld’s vehicle exited the area.