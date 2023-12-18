‘Shut Your F*cking Mouth’: Anti-Israel Protestors Unleash On Alec Baldwin

Pro-Palestinian protestors appeared to accost Alec Baldwin on Monday evening as he walked by a demonstration which had surged into Penn Station and Grand Central Station, according to the New York Post.

The actor was recognized as he attempted to pass by the protest.

“Yo, you piece of shit!” shouted one man from the crowd. Hundreds of protestors surrounded Baldwin as he attempted to get past them and into a locked door. Police stood in front of him, forming a human barricade, as the crowd relentlessly berated him.

“Shut your fucking mouth. You have no fucking shame,” one man shouted at him, in a video posted by the New York Post.

“That’s a stupid question…” Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin refuses to condemn Israel and squares up to pro-Palestinian protestors in New York. pic.twitter.com/82Y3viJbdV — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) December 18, 2023

Police did their best to maintain the smallest bit of distance between Baldwin and the irate crowd that was apparently shouting for Israel to “go to hell.”

Baldwin continued fumbling to gain access through the locked door, but seemed to struggle with an access code, or entry point.

“You’re really gonna help the cause this way,” Baldwin said.

“Go fuck yourself, like you’re helping the cause, right?!” a man yelled from the crowd. “Shut your fucking mouth!”

“You have no fucking shame. All your fucking money. Waste of a fucking career. You can’t answer a simple question. Do you condemn Israel,” asked another male.

🚨RIGHT NOW: Vicious pro-Hamas ‘protestors’ and NYPD stand-off outside Donna Karan’s IDF fundraiser! (Greenwich Str NYC) Watch the end: Alec Baldwin is terrorized by these ‘protestors’. 👉LIKE & REPOST to tell NYPD to get the nightsticks out. 👉Follow to FIGHT with us! pic.twitter.com/yR2CuUkpFG — Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) December 19, 2023

Baldwin finally relented and replied to the man.

“No, I support peace for Gaza, peace for Gaza,” he said.

The man from the crowd wasn’t satisfied, and repeated his question once more. “Do you condemn Israel?” he demanded.

“No, I’m not answering your question,” Baldwin muttered.

NOW: Actor Alec Baldwin, after walking through the protest and saying something to one of the protestors which apparently escalated the situation, is escorted away by a hoard of NYPD officers pic.twitter.com/XHxkxhODkR — katie smith (@probablyreadit) December 18, 2023

“You gave me your answer then. You gave me your answer then!” the man yelled.

Baldwin kept fussing to gain entry through the door, and finally was able to do so.

“Your career’s tanking by the way,” the man shouted. (RELATED: ‘Your Sperm Specifically, I Don’t Trust’: Kelly Ripa Has Awkward Conversation With Alec Baldwin)

Other videos shared to social media show Baldwin walking toward the door as protestors surrounded him and unleashed verbal jabs at the actor.

“You’re no different than us because you’re white and rich!” one woman appeared to shout as policed tried their best to usher him safely away from the angry citizens.

Baldwin hasn’t directly commented on the verbal exchange.