Husband Sues Disney After NYU Doctor Wife Dies At Park Restaurant

A man filed suit against Disney after his wife died dining at a Disney Restaurant in Orlando, New York Post reported Monday.

New York University doctor, Kanokporn Tangsuan, died after dining at Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant, according to the New York Post. This has led to a lawsuit alleging negligence by Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. Jeffrey Piccolo, Tangsuan’s husband, claims that despite his wife’s explicit warnings about her nut and dairy allergies to the restaurant’s staff, they were assured that the food they ordered was allergen-free.

The lawsuit, consisting of 19 pages and filed in the Orange County, Florida, circuit court, claims the staff at Raglan Road assured Tangsuan that they could accommodate her dietary restrictions, New York Post reported. After leaving the restaurant to browse the shopping area, Tangsuan’s condition deteriorated rapidly as she had severe breathing difficulties.

NYU doctor dies after dining at Disney restaurant in Fla. where waitstaff insisted food was allergy free: lawsuit https://t.co/W5CfNo8qov pic.twitter.com/8UsTB8hYYx — New York Post (@nypost) February 26, 2024

Despite the immediate administration of an epi-pen upon her collapse inside Planet Hollywood, she was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the New York Post. The lawsuit points out the findings of a medical examiner’s findings on the cause of death. She reportedly died of anaphylaxis due to “elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system.” (RELATED: British Man Utters Five Final Words After Eating Fatal Pizza Slice: REPORT)

The lawsuit accuses Disney of failing to honor its public commitments to prioritize guest food allergies, alleging inadequate staff training to guarantee the safety of purported allergen-free meals. Piccolo’s lawsuit seeks damages exceeding $50,000 under Florida’s wrongful death act, aiming to cover mental anguish, lost income, and funeral costs, according to New York Post.