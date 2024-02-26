EXCLUSIVE: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Rumored VP Contender, Met With Trump At Mar-A-Lago

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who is rumored to be on the shortlist for Vice President, met Monday with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, a source familiar told the Daily Caller.

A new Kaplan Strategies Wisconsin poll released on February 23, shows Noem is the preferred pick to be Trump's running mate. Trump has reportedly been considering Noem and a list of others to be his running mate. According to that poll, Noem had the highest favorability rating, with 39 percent of voters saying they have a very or somewhat favorable view of her.

In second place was Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis followed by 2024 Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, with 28 percent.

During the annual Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) summit, Noem tied with Ramaswamy with the highest amount of support in their straw poll, with 15 percent.

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard came in third with 9 percent, followed by New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, with 8 percent.

