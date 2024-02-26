Politics

EXCLUSIVE: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Rumored VP Contender, Met With Trump At Mar-A-Lago

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Henry Rodgers Chief National Correspondent
Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who is rumored to be on the shortlist for Vice President, met Monday with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, a source familiar told the Daily Caller.

A new Kaplan Strategies Wisconsin poll released on February 23, shows Noem is the preferred pick to be Trump’s running mate. Trump has reportedly been considering Noem and a list of others to be his running mate. According to that poll, Noem had the highest favorability rating, with 39 percent of voters saying they have a very or somewhat favorable view of her. (RELATED: ‘Well Received’: Trump Details Supreme Court Challenge Over Colorado 14th Amendment Ballot Case In Mar-A-Lago Remarks)

In second place was Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis followed by 2024 Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, with 28 percent. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Weighs In On Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Relationship)

During the annual Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) summit, Noem tied with Ramaswamy with the highest amount of support in their straw poll, with 15 percent. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Rips RNC, Says They Have To Stop Debates)

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard came in third with 9 percent, followed by  New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, with 8 percent.

