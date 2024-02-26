Martha Stewart Explains The Strange Reason She Doesn’t Wear Underwear

Martha Stewart admitted she doesn’t wear underwear — but it’s not what you think.

The lifestyle mogul up about her undergarment preferences during an exclusive interview with Page Six at an event benefiting the Center for Family Services Palm Beach County. Stewart said she gave up on underwear long ago, because she favors wearing swimsuits under her clothes, instead. She said she likes wearing her swim gear because she wants to be ready to jump in the water on a whim, if she is so inclined.

“I like bathing suits. I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming,” Stewart told Page Six.

“Bathing suits are my underwear,” she added during the interview.

It doesn’t seem likely that she’ll revert back to regular under garments anytime soon. Stewart said she felt too restricted when wearing those items.

“I don’t wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace, no Skims for Martha,” she told Page Six.

She made sure she wasn’t taking a strike at Kim Kardashian by clarifying, “But I love Skims. I think they serve a very good purpose — but I don’t wear those.”

She went on to state she had a favorite swimwear line that has become her go-to item.

“I only wear Eres bathing suits under my clothes,” Stewart told the outlet.

“Is Kim Kardashian going to be mad at me?” Stewart continued. “No, she won’t be mad at me. She knows I don’t wear Skims.” (RELATED: You’ll Never Guess What Martha Stewart Smuggled While In Jail)

The business mogul has frequently posted images of herself wearing swimwear and posing in and around her pool, Page Six reported.