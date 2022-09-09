Martha Stewart Goes Braless In Coffee Commercial

Martha Stewart wore nothing more than an apron during a cheeky endorsement for a coffee brand Thursday.

The flirty video is set in a kitchen with pots and pans hanging behind Stewart as she appeared in a white apron and clutched a mug of coffee. The Green Mountain logo was visible in the center of the apron, and it was immediately obvious that Stewart was braless. “Oh hi there. I’m just enjoying the natural flavor of Pumpkin Spice,” Stewart said. “From Green Mountain coffee roasters and nothing else, literally. Just look at this, a thing of natural beauty— no, no, no not me,” she said, as she looked into the camera.

Stewart continued to stare into the camera as she continued to endorse the coffee company.

“My Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Pumpkin Spice Coffee it’s made with natural flavors that means they’ve stripped away the artificial and left nothing but goodness … what can I say we have a lot in common,” Stewart said. (RELATED: Martha Stewart Clears Up Pete Davidson Dating Rumors)

She then leaned over the counter and slowly took a sip from her mug.

Many of Stewarts’ 1.7 million followers flooded the comments section of her Instagram page with words of praise for her seemingly ageless physique and her carefully crafted thirst trap video. The witty advertisement captured a lot of attention, with tens of thousands of people ‘liking’ the page.

Ellen Pompeo was among the first to respond to Stewart’s steamy ad campaign by posting the comment “Day Made 🔥,”