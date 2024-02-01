You’ll Never Guess What Martha Stewart Smuggled While In Jail

Martha Stewart’s former inmate revealed the star smuggled something during her stint in jail, and you might be surprised to find out what it was.

Meg Phipps, a woman who was incarcerated at Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia during Stewart’s time in jail, recalled Stewart smuggling food. Phipps said that Stewart delivered her a sweet dessert item while in prison, and hinted at possibly having knowledge about how this all went down. Her revelations were made in the final episode of the new CNN miniseries, “The Many Lives of Martha Stewart,” set to air Sunday, and shared by People.

Phipps said Stewart somehow managed to maintain her crafty skills when she was behind bars.

“How we communicated was by note, a handwritten note and someone from that cottage or dorm, you had to wait for someone to take that in for you,” Phipps explained.

She went on to say that Stewart handed her a note one day and proposed a meeting between them.

“She also sent that note with a baked apple, which meant she had already tackled the idea of cooking in your dorm or cottage by using the microwave and what resources that you could find — because the baked apple had caramel on it and probably some cinnamon,” Phipps said in the clip posted by People.

She explained that sneaking food was strictly prohibited, but somehow, Stewart pulled it off.

“I suspect some of this may have come from the cafeteria, which we’re not supposed to do,” Phipps told CNN.

Another former inmate, Susan Spry, said Stewart discovered the only way to cook.

“Everyone smuggles food out of kitchens. I mean what else are you going to make? Unless it’s smuggled food” Spry said. She went on to admit that she, too, had smuggled food.

Stewart’s prison pals gave fans a clearer picture of what life was like for the star during her incarceration and said Stewart worked in the administration building of the jail.

“She kept it clean. She cleaned toilets. She cleaned the warden’s toilet,” Spry said to CNN in the video.

Stewart served five months in jail in 2004 after being found guilty on charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice, in relation to the sale of a stock, according to People.

The first two episodes of “The Many Lives of Martha Stewart” are currently available on demand, and will replay Feb. 3 on CNN. The last two episodes are slated to premiere Feb.4.