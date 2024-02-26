‘Monster’: Trump Reacts To Murder Of Laken Riley, Reiterates Pledge To Set Up Largest Deportation In US History

Former President Donald Trump reacted Monday to the alleged murder of University of Georgia (UGA) student Laken Riley by an illegal migrant, stating that he would set up the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.

Trump took to Truth Social to condemn President Joe Biden for allowing the 22-year-old woman’s murder to occur, blasting the administration for the influx of illegal immigrants coming into the country and committing crimes.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s Border INVASION is destroying our country and killing our citizens!” Trump wrote. “The horrible murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley at the University of Georgia should have NEVER happened! The monster who took her life illegally entered our Country in 2022 … and then was released AGAIN by Radical Democrats in New York after injuring a CHILD!!”

“When I am your President, we will immediately Seal the Border, Stop the Invasion, and on Day One, we will begin the largest deportation operation of illegal CRIMINALS in American History!” Trump continued. “May God Bless Laken Riley and her family!!! Our prayers are with you!”

🚨NEW STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP: pic.twitter.com/P96jlmUCTQ — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) February 26, 2024

Riley was found dead Thursday afternoon near a lake at the UGA campus after going missing. Jose Antonio Ibarra, the 22-year-old nursing student’s alleged killer, entered the United States illegally by crossing the southern border into El Paso, Texas in 2022, according to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) statement to the Daily Caller.

Ibarra was arrested Friday and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another. (RELATED: ‘Every State Is A Border State’: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Blasts Biden Administration Over College Student’s Death)

The 26-year-old suspect, who has an extensive criminal record, was first arrested on Sept. 8, 2022, by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for “unlawfully” entering the country. While he was “paroled and released for further processing,” Ibarra was later arrested again by the New York Police Department (NYPD) and charged with acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17. The illegal migrant was released by NYPD before a detainer could be issued, ICE stated.