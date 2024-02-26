Right-Wingers Aren’t The Only Ones With Unhinged Taylor Swift Super Bowl Conspiracy Theories

A university professor posted social media messages spreading conspiracy theories claiming Taylor Swift is a pillar of racism using her platform to indoctrinate the masses.

It seems right-wingers aren’t alone in their mode of thinking, thanks to the publicly shared opinion of Melina Abdullah, professor of Pan-African Studies at Cal State University in Los Angeles. Abdullah alleged Swift had an agenda to spread messages of white supremacy at the Super Bowl. “Why do I feel like it’s slightly racist to be a Taylor Swift fan?” she posted to Twitter on Super Bowl Sunday.

Abdullah’s comment was challenged by other social media users who pushed back against the idea that Swift was a mouthpiece that set out to deliver a racially biased agenda.

A social media user asked her to validate her claims, to which Abdullah replied, “I said FEEL, not think. Kind of like that feeling I get when there are too many American flags.”

Someone commented by telling Abdullah that by her standards, “literally everything is racist,” to which she replied, “Indeed!”

After the Kansas City Chiefs won the game, she took to social media once more, and wrote, “Why do I feel like this was some right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy?!?! Booooooo!!!! #SuperBowl.”

“Folks think they’re attacking me by asking why I think everything is racist … I’m not offended. Virtually everything is racist,” she wrote in another post.

According to her social media page, Abdullah describes herself as a Black Lives Matter organizer.

She has shared previous racially-charged messages, including a post that told white people to stay away from Juneteenth celebrations.

“Attention white people … Please don’t ask if you can come to the cookout … #Juneteenth is freedom day for Black folks,” she wrote in a post to Twitter, in June 2022.

“It should be #Reparations day for white folks,” she said. (RELATED: ‘I Felt It In My Kidney’: Fans Reportedly Slam Sabrina Carpenter For Explicit Song Lyrics At Taylor Swift’s Concert)

She has also shared her opinion of the Jussie Smollett case, telling people to believe him because the police could not be trusted, according to a BLM post from 2021. Smollett was later found guilty of staging a hate crime.