‘I Felt It In My Kidney’: Fans Reportedly Slam Sabrina Carpenter For Explicit Song Lyrics At Taylor Swift’s Concert

Taylor Swift fans reportedly sounded the alarm after supporting act, Sabrina Carpenter sang some sexually explicit lyrics during the Australian leg of Swift’s Eras tour.

Carpenter performed her popular track, “Nonsense,” by adding a little spin to the usual lyrics, and they’re not sitting well with fans, according to Daily Mail. Instead of her usual lyrics, she added a raunchy twist. “‘When you go down under, do you miss me? He’s so big I felt it in my kidney, screamed so loud they heard it here in Sydney,” she reportedly sang to the sold-out crowd in Sydney, Australia.

Fans weren’t expecting the song to move in such an X-rated direction, especially considering may of Swift’s fans in attendance at the concert were young teens and tweens, according to Daily Mail.

The words in the original song are, “this song catchier than chickenpox is, I bet your house is where my other sock is, woke up this morning and thought I’d write a pop hit. How quickly can you take your clothes off — pop quiz?” which is dramatically different than what Carpenter has served up in recent days, the outlet reported.

This isn’t the first time she changed the lyrics during the Eras tour, either. During one of her Melbourne shows, she tried to switch things up by singing, “I don’t say ‘hello’ I say ‘g’day mate’ / I don’t make a bevvy, I’m a lightweight / Melbourne, I just came, I saw, and I ate,” according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: Britney Spears Takes Raunchy To A New Level)

The risqué song variation was reportedly slammed on social media, with parents blaming the star for being “inappropriate” and not considering the younger crowds when belting out the bold lyrics.