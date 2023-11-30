Piers Morgan Spills The Names Of Alleged Royal Racists Referred To In New Book

Piers Morgan revealed the names of two Royals in Buckingham Palace who allegedly made racially-charged comments about Meghan Markle and her child.

The two royals hadn’t been named until the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book, “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival,” divulged the names when the book was released in Holland. The books were immediately removed from circulation when the error was revealed, but Morgan decided to expose the names to his audience on Wednesday’s episode of “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

“The royals who were named in this book are King Charles and Katherine, Princess of Wales,” Morgan said during his bombshell announcement.

The British broadcaster put King Charles III and Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, forward by revealing their names to everyone tuning in, then took a moment to justify his highly controversial decision.

“Because frankly if Dutch people wandering into a book shop can pick it up, and see these names, then you, British people here, who actually pay for the British royal family, you’re entitled to know, too,” he told his viewers.

He continued to explain the reason he opted against protecting their identities.

“Then we can have a more open debate,” Morgan said.

He continued by sharing his personal perspective on the situation.

In his book, Omid Scobie talks about Prince William affair rumors. He says the medias or the Palace silenced this rumor. Why he doesn’t say that it’s Meghan Markle who started & pushed for this rumor in order to tarnish William’s reputation? #Endgame pic.twitter.com/OaMWmmgqCW — Taryn Valentin (@Livye3) November 27, 2023

“I don’t believe any racist comments were every made by any of the royal family,” Morgan said.

“Now we can start the process of finding out if they ever got uttered, what the context was or whether there was any racial intent at all. Like I said, I don’t believe there was,” he said.

Morgan remained steadfast in his loyalty toward the royals. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Teases A Comeback To Hollywood, As If Anyone Gives A Sh*t)

“Until there’s actual evidence of those comments being made, I will never believe it!” he exclaimed.

The book makes references to situations Meghan Markle and Prince Harry alluded to during their bombshell interviews with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.