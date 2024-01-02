ESPN Issues Apology After On-Air Boob Flash

ESPN issued a public apology after NSFW footage of a woman’s bare breast made it to their on-air broadcast of the Sugar Bowl on Monday.

Fans who tuned in during a commercial break in the game between the Washington Huskies and Texas Longhorns got a wilder show than they expected when a woman flashed the camera, a TMZ Sports video shows. ESPN had panned to a group of people walking on Bourbon Street in New Orleans when a woman decided to pull down her top and expose her breast while provocatively sticking out her tongue.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer commented in a statement released to The Associated Press (AP).

As the camera panned the crowd, the woman looked up at the big screen and immediately spotted herself on live television, the video shows. She took advantage of the moment by quickly pulling her top down and letting her whole breast out of her dress, without hesitation.

According to a source close to the matter that provided information directly to the Daily Caller, The Parents Television and Media Council wasn’t satisfied with ESPN’s apology and is calling for the organization to make changes to ensure nudity won’t reappear in future broadcasts.

“Nudity on ESPN was no accident. The on-location footage of the woman flashing her breast was likely pre-recorded, not a live shot, so ESPN would have had opportunity to review,” the PTC said, according to the source.

“But even if it was a live shot, ESPN showed a complete lack of judgement by capturing footage of people on Bourbon Street during the college football broadcast,” Melissa Henson, vice president of the Parents Television and Media Council, stated. (RELATED: Britney Spears Appears Unhinged As She Flashes The Camera From Bed)

“ESPN has the capability to ensure that nudity is not shown during its broadcasts, but clearly ESPN failed to take the necessary steps to prevent this from happening during its Sugar Bowl coverage,” the PTC said.

“At the very least, ESPN should use a few seconds delay on a live broadcast, but what this incident should trigger is a full review of ESPN’s own internal policies to prevent this from happening in the future.”

The story continues to develop.