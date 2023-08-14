Britney Spears Takes Raunchy To A New Level

Britney Spears posted a raunchy video of herself grinding and winding around a stripper pole to her Instagram account on Sunday.

She wrapped herself around the pole while dressed in a skimpy leopard-print bra and thong set with matching elbow-long gloves and black boots. The mega-star started off by bouncing around very quickly, then slowed down her movements before quickening the pace once more. She danced to “Closer” by the Nine Inch Nails, with uncensored lyrics, and turned off all comments on her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

The 41-year-old twirled and gyrated on the portable brand X-Pole, pausing every so often to tease the camera with a smile.

She presented some signature moves that fans have grown accustomed to seeing regularly on her Instagram dance videos, and added a little bit of spice to her routine by taking on some additional stripper-moves.

“Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it !!! 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🌹🌷🌷,” Spears wrote in the caption of her post.

Spears did a number of leg-splits and seemed to establish more confidence on the pole the longer she was on it.

Her raunchy routine included spreading her legs while straddling the pole, as the lyrics “I want to fuck you like an animal” rang loudly through the speakers. (RELATED: Gisele Bundchen Works A Stripper Pole In a Racy New Ad)

Her long, blonde hair was matted and she tossed her head around wildly throughout the energetic video. She continued spinning around while she worked the pole, and made sure several full-length mirrors were strategically placed to ensure her stripper skills were captured from every angle.

The seductive post has received over 500,00 likes and continues to grow.