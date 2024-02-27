Blackpink’s Jennie Kim Peels Down To Her Underwear And Bra For Playful Calvin Klein Ad

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim stripped down to her bra and underwear for the racy Calvin Klein Spring 2024 campaign.

The K-Pop star and famous actress from “The Idol” took the spotlight in the hot new advertising campaign that highlights the star’s “playful confidence,” according to People. Images from the brand new lingerie line were shared to social media by photographer Mert Alas. The teaser ad showed Kim slipping on some cowboy boots and rolling around in her bed wearing a sports bra and panties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mert Alas (@mertalas)

The first installment of the advertisement of the campaign also includes Kendall Jenner, Idris Elba and BTS’ Jungkook.

The brand’s iconic underwear line is bolstered with the addition of the new Intense Power underwear and Minimalist lingerie collection that were designed for “expressive, seductive comfort.” Calvin Klein’s seasonal collection is centered around “relaxed simplicity” and “classic designs with a timeless, youthful attitude,” according to People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

The black and white teaser video showed Kim flaunting her stuff in a black and white branded set of undies and panties, drawing on the classic style of the brand. She paced around the studio and put on a pair of Calvin Klein jeans in the laid-back advertising campaign. At one point, the famous singer and actress put on a boxy jean jacket over her undergarments in a sleek, sexy display of layered fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

Kim slipped on a pair of classic-cut 90s straight-jeans before transforming into an entirely different look. The video cut to show Kim in a white miniskirt and tank top, with tall boots as she stood on top of a bed. Another outfit showcased the star in a pair of shorts with an unzipped sweater. (RELATED: Lisa Rinna Strikes A Daring Pose In Designer Underwear)

Kim has been an active brand ambassador for Calvin Klein since 2021.