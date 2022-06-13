‘F*ck Off’: Singer Halsey Poses In Underwear With Blunt Message

Halsey modeled a pair of strongly-worded underwear that had “F*ck Off” written on the back side as a form of celebration that the star’s makeup line through Ulta Beauty.

The artist posted the image Monday as part of a photo dump that brought the summer sizzle in a very big way. The cover photo featured the bold underwear messaging written on red bootie shorts. The skimpy undies were paired with knee high boots that fans only catch a glimpse of since the artist is facing away from the camera. The rest of the photographs were equally risque.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Halsey’s next image featured the star wearing a tank top with a flannel button-up thrown on top, but the clothes weren’t the only thing that captured the attention of fans. The star was photographed eating a banana, which featured a lipstick-stained kiss on the center of the fruit.

The artist ditched the banana prop and ‘loud’ undies in the next photograph, opting instead for a wee bit of a strip-tease. Halsey’s pans were unzipped and folded down below the hips, putting the diagonal-cut underwear on display. (RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Reveals The Bizarre Reason He Had To Swap Underwear)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

The last image in the gallery of revealing photos consisted of a side view of the previous photo, giving fans a glimpse of the tattoo on the artist’s posterior.

“Celebrating the wild fact that @aboutfacebeauty is available on @ultabeauty Ulta.com starting tomorrow!!!!!!! 🩸” the star wrote in the caption.

“We hit stores this summer! This is so wild to me I’ve been shopping at Ulta since I was in high school I feel like I’m dreaming. ❌⭕️,” Halsey said.

Halsey also made headlines Saturday after performing at the Governor’s Ball, according to the official website for the festival.