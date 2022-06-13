‘F*ck Off’: Singer Halsey Poses In Underwear With Blunt Message

Halsey modeled a pair of strongly-worded underwear that had “F*ck Off” written on the back side as a form of celebration that the star’s makeup line through Ulta Beauty.
The artist posted the image Monday as part of a photo dump that brought the summer sizzle in a very big way. The cover photo featured the bold underwear messaging written on red bootie shorts. The skimpy undies were paired with knee high boots that fans only catch a glimpse of since the artist is facing away from the camera. The rest of the photographs were equally risque.
View this post on Instagram
Halsey’s next image featured the star wearing a tank top with a flannel button-up thrown on top, but the clothes weren’t the only thing that captured the attention of fans. The star was photographed eating a banana, which featured a lipstick-stained kiss on the center of the fruit.
The artist ditched the banana prop and ‘loud’ undies in the next photograph, opting instead for a wee bit of a strip-tease. Halsey’s pans were unzipped and folded down below the hips, putting the diagonal-cut underwear on display. (RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Reveals The Bizarre Reason He Had To Swap Underwear)
View this post on Instagram
The last image in the gallery of revealing photos consisted of a side view of the previous photo, giving fans a glimpse of the tattoo on the artist’s posterior.
“Celebrating the wild fact that @aboutfacebeauty is available on @ultabeauty Ulta.com starting tomorrow!!!!!!! 🩸” the star wrote in the caption.
“We hit stores this summer! This is so wild to me I’ve been shopping at Ulta since I was in high school I feel like I’m dreaming. ❌⭕️,” Halsey said.
Halsey also made headlines Saturday after performing at the Governor’s Ball, according to the official website for the festival.