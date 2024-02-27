‘Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid,’ And ‘Police Woman’ Star Charles Dierkop Dead At 87

Charles Dierkop, an iconic actor known for his performances in classics such as “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “The Sting” and “Police Woman,” passed away at 87 in California Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported.

Dierkop succumbed to complications following a recent heart attack and pneumonia, as confirmed by his daughter Lynn to THR. The esteemed actor died at Sherman Oaks Hospital in California.

Dierkop was known for his diverse roles in the industry, from an uncredited appearance in “The Hustler” (1961) alongside Paul Newman to his memorable portrayal of George ‘Flat Nose’ Curry in a film directed by George Hill called “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969), THR stated. His collaboration with Newman and Hill did not end there, as he joined them again in “The Sting” (1973), playing Floyd, a bodyguard protecting Robert Shaw’s character. This role further cemented his place in Hollywood as a versatile actor.

Charles Dierkop, Actor in ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,’ ‘The Sting’ and ‘Police Woman,’ Dies at 87 https://t.co/eJn5ZYwyZ7 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 26, 2024

Beyond his film accomplishments, Dierkop made an impact on television as well. He starred in "Police Woman" (1974-1978), where he portrayed Detective Pete Royster. His character, part of an undercover LAPD unit, showcased Dierkop's ability to bring depth and authenticity to his roles, the outlet reported.

Dierkop was born on September 11, 1936, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. After dropping out of high school to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, he pursued acting, THR stated. He studied in Philadelphia and then with Lee Strasberg at The Actors Studio in New York. This training paved the way for a career that spanned decades, with roles in “Gunsmoke,” “Lost in Space,” “Adam-12,” and many more.

Dierkop’s filmography also includes notable films such as “The Sweet Ride” (1968) and “Messenger of Death” (1988), and even an appearance in R.E.M.’s music video for “Man on the Moon” (1992), according to THR.