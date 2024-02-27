A Slew Of Big Name Celebrities Turned Down Appearances In Jennifer Lopez’ Movie

Jennifer Lopez’s new movie, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” could have packed a whole lot more star power if the big names she reached out to had agreed to participate.

The famous singer apparently reached out to quite a few big celebrities, requesting they make cameo appearances in her movie, but they turned her down, one by one, forcing her to make alternate arrangements, according to a TMZ report Tuesday. Some of the stars reportedly cited other commitments and scheduling conflicts as the reasons for their absence from her film. The casting woes included declined invitations from the likes of Taylor Swift, Jennifer Coolidge, Snoop Dogg, Khloe Kardashian, and many more, according to TMZ.

Lopez surely has a slew of celebrity pals, but when she tried to lean on them to support her film project, they seemed to shy away from the idea. The list of those who said ‘no’ to the famous singer seems to be longer than those who did decide to contribute to her production.

The big shots that backed out of her newly dropped Prime Video documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” also included Ariana Grande and Vanessa Hudgens. Lopez wasn’t able to convince Jason Momoa to join her cast, nor was she able to lock in Lizzo, despite her efforts. SZA, Bad Bunny, and Anthony Ramos also said ‘no,’ according to TMZ.

Swift reportedly declined Lopez’ offer to join the film due to scheduling issues, as she is currently embarking on her Eras tour.

Grande said she wasn’t able to lend her talents and celebrity status to the production due to her busy schedule, as she was filming “Wicked” in London at the time, according to TMZ.

Kardashian’s absence was an interesting one, as there didn’t seem to be a scheduling conflict per se. Lopez said she believed the reality television star was too scared to put herself out there, according to TMZ.

A clip showed Lopez chatting with manager Benny Medina and saying her friends didn’t want to turn her down. She said some of them may have passed on the project after seeing the script and not connecting with it, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Gives Raunchy Description Of Sex With Ben Affleck In Newly Released Song)

Lopez was able to secure Sofia Vergara, Jane Fonda and Trevor Noah for her movie, released Feb. 27.