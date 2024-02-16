Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Gives Raunchy Description Of Sex With Ben Affleck In Newly Released Song

2018 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Jennifer Lopez detailed her sexual experiences with Ben Affleck in the raunchy lyrics to her newly released single, “Greatest Love Story Never Told.”

The track from her new album “This is me…Now,” was released Feb.16 and included explicit lyrics and a detailed description of what Lopez and Affleck do between the sheets. The 54-year-old star sang about her intimate life, singing in the chorus, “Missing your body, Climbing on top of me, Slipping inside of me.” Lopez went on to sing, “Way that I ride it, Bodies aligning, Look at our timing.”

If you didn’t want to hear all the naughty details about what Lopez and Affleck do behind closed doors, this song is definitely not for you.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Jennifer Lopez, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)

After detailing her intimate actions, Lopez talked about how she and Affleck found their way back to one another after 20 years. The lyrics touched on their breakup and canceled nuptials that date back to 2004.

 

“It’s destiny. How we found each other twice in one lifetime,” she sings.

SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 13: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Greatest Love Story Never Told” is the 13th track on Lopez’ ninth studio album. The theme of the album is centered around her romance with Affleck and was paired with a musical film called “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story,” that the artist released on Prime Video.

 

Lopez and Affleck began dating in the early 2000s but ended up splitting and starting separate lives with different partners. They both have children outside of their relationship with one another. They spent two decades apart before rekindling their romance. (RELATED: Britney Spears Takes Raunchy To A New Level)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Jennifer Lopez attends “Halftime” Premiere during the Tribeca Festival Opening Night on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

The two were engaged for the second time in April 2022 and walked down the aisle in a luxurious wedding later that summer.