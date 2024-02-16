Jennifer Lopez Gives Raunchy Description Of Sex With Ben Affleck In Newly Released Song

Jennifer Lopez detailed her sexual experiences with Ben Affleck in the raunchy lyrics to her newly released single, “Greatest Love Story Never Told.”

The track from her new album “This is me…Now,” was released Feb.16 and included explicit lyrics and a detailed description of what Lopez and Affleck do between the sheets. The 54-year-old star sang about her intimate life, singing in the chorus, “Missing your body, Climbing on top of me, Slipping inside of me.” Lopez went on to sing, “Way that I ride it, Bodies aligning, Look at our timing.”

If you didn’t want to hear all the naughty details about what Lopez and Affleck do behind closed doors, this song is definitely not for you.

After detailing her intimate actions, Lopez talked about how she and Affleck found their way back to one another after 20 years. The lyrics touched on their breakup and canceled nuptials that date back to 2004.

“It’s destiny. How we found each other twice in one lifetime,” she sings.

“Greatest Love Story Never Told” is the 13th track on Lopez’ ninth studio album. The theme of the album is centered around her romance with Affleck and was paired with a musical film called “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story,” that the artist released on Prime Video.

Lopez and Affleck began dating in the early 2000s but ended up splitting and starting separate lives with different partners. They both have children outside of their relationship with one another. They spent two decades apart before rekindling their romance. (RELATED: Britney Spears Takes Raunchy To A New Level)

The two were engaged for the second time in April 2022 and walked down the aisle in a luxurious wedding later that summer.