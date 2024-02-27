Chris Sale Was Filthy In His Spring Debut For The Atlanta Braves, But Will It Last Considering His Injury History?

I want the Chris Sale x Atlanta Braves connection to be incredibly great, but, like most, I’ve got my doubts.

As we all know, the Bravos acquired the MLB superstar pitcher from the Boston Red Sox in a straight trade for infielder Vaughn Grissom, with cash also being sent to Atlanta. After the deal was made, Sale said that he was completely healthy and felt better than he had in a long time. That message was the same when spring training kicked off. (RELATED: Wagner-Texas A&M College Baseball Game Delayed Because Player Got Locked In The Bathroom)

And judging by his spring debut for the Braves, that’s 100% the case.

Debuting for Atlanta in the Grapefruit League, Sale pitched two innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates with both going scoreless, and not just that, but it was a flat-out dominant performance: zero hits, zero walks, four strikeouts. To show even further how flashy Sale was, only two Pirates managed to even get the bat on the ball, with left fielder Bryan Reynolds flying out and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes grounding out.

Chris Sale’s first #Braves action: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K Fastball sat 94-95 mph and touched 97 mph. He struck out the side in the 2nd inning. Not a bad ST debut.pic.twitter.com/HNzT2ccvCy — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 27, 2024

Chris Sale: 4Ks in 2 innings. 7 whiffs on 11 swings. Topped out at 97.1 MPH on his FB. pic.twitter.com/yzSbxDFjpy — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 27, 2024

This makes me feel great as an Atlanta Braves fan, but I just can’t help but have his injury history in the back of my head. Hopefully, my man flips the script and gets the A-Town to another World Series — and another ring.