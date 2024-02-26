Editorial

Wagner-Texas A&M College Baseball Game Delayed Because Player Got Locked In The Bathroom

A detail view of baseballs before Game Three of the Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Damn, I love college baseball.

The sport is gloriously back and in the full swing of things with the second weekend of games just passing, and we’re already getting to the weird, strange stuff of baseball that makes it so great.

Texas A&M and Wagner squared off Saturday, but the game ended up being delayed in the sixth inning, and why?

Well, according to reports out of College Station, one of Wagner’s players got locked in the bathroom.

Eventually, things got sorted out and Texas A&M went on to remain undefeated at 6-0 and started the season with a 2-0 victory over Wagner.

But what a hilarious scene.

I love all of baseball, but there’s something about college baseball where it has its own kind of magic. I mean, damn, players getting stuck in bathrooms to cause delays?

That’s not happening in Major League Baseball.

Don’t get me wrong, MLB has its romance as well, but college baseball has a bit more of a punch when it comes to making you feel like a kid again. At the end of the day, the professionals are getting paid millions of dollars. (RELATED: I Thought This Was America?!: GCU’s Tyler Wilson Ridiculously Ejected For Bat Flip After Hitting Game-Tying Grand Slam)

These kids are playing for the love of the game … if they’re not getting stuck in a bathroom.