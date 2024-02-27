While You Weren’t Looking, Dr. Phil Became Insanely Based

At some point in the recent past, Dr. Phil McGraw became insanely based, and he displayed this new vibe during an interview on “The View” Monday.

McGraw held nothing back when it came to criticizing agencies that supported COVID-19 lockdowns, particularly in the U.S. school system. “In like 08, 09, smartphones came on. And kids stopped living their lives and started watching people live their lives. And so we saw the biggest spike and the highest levels of depression, anxiety, loneliness and suicidality since records have ever been kept,” he told the chat show hosts, referencing data on the years before COVID.

“And then COVID hits ten years later, and the same agencies that knew that are the agencies that shut down the schools for two years. Who does that? Who takes away the support system for these children? Who takes them away and shuts it down?” He went on to call out the school lockdown idea for essentially abandoning children with their abusers. And clearly the hosts of “The View” really didn’t like hearing this revolting truth about the pandemic.

I can’t believe people are still sticking to the line that school children needed to be protected from covid. They didn’t. We knew this by the numbers as early as summer ‘20. pic.twitter.com/bQH2iOwYZ4 — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) February 26, 2024

It really was a beautiful exchange to observe. McGraw exemplified the type of truth-to-power voices we need in corporate media right now, and it seems to be his new beat.

McGraw’s actions on “The View” not only show how based he’s become in recent years, but outline exactly how important one voice can be in an ocean of drones who simply mimic the rhetoric of their overlords. (RELATED: Dr. Phil Gave A Brutal Diagnosis When He Was Asked What’s Wrong With Kanye West)

Since concluding his self-titled show in 2023, McGraw has been working to apparently “increase his impact on television and viewers,” according to Variety. And we were told this impact would hit as early as 2024, and here we are! McGraw’s latest book “We’ve Got Issues: How You Stand Strong For American’s Soul And Sanity” is focused on the failures of the pandemic, amongst other topics.

The book sounds like it’ll be essential reading for understanding the macro-mental health decline we’ve experienced in the west since the normalized adoption of the Internet and unadulteratedly indulged greed … which is Based AF.