‘It Does Harm’: Dr. Phil Slams Major Medical Associations For ‘Pushing’ Child Transgender Care

Former daytime TV talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw slammed major medical associations on Tuesday by calling out how they have pushed for child “gender-affirming care” without extensive research.

Dr. Phil appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” to discuss his thoughts regarding the recent push from medical institutions that are continuing to encourage “gender-affirming care,” which entails procedures such as sex reassignment surgery or medication for hormone therapy. Dr. Phil called out the major medical associations who “signed off” on the medical transgender care regardless of the lack of information on “long-term harm.” (RELATED: Marquette University Provides ‘Gender Affirming Voice Therapy’ Sessions For Minors)

“It’s interesting they choose words like ‘gender-affirming care.’ You know, that’s interesting that they call it that, but really what they’re talking about is hormonal therapy or sex reassignment surgery on children,” Dr. Phil said. “And, in fairness, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Endocrine Society or whatever the exact name of that is – all of the major medical associations have signed off on this, Joe. They signed off on it.”

“I have never seen those organizations sign off on anything with less information as to whether or not it does long-term harm, of anything in my life. When I asked about that, when I bring that up, then they immediately label you as transphobic,” Dr. Phil continued. “And I thought that the deal was first ‘do no harm.’ And all of the European countries – Sweden, Norway – they’ve all stopped doing it because they say, ‘We cannot say in good conscience that this does no harm,’ because it does harm. If you look at the long-term consequences if someone changes their mind at 10, 11,12, 13 years old – they can’t decide which pajamas they want to wear at night.”

JUST IN: Dr. Phil calls out gender affirming care and warns of the long term impacts of pushing transgenderism on children. America needs more of this Dr. Phil. “It’s interesting. They choose words like, gender affirming care. That’s interesting that they call it that. But… pic.twitter.com/dFRSRwA9w9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 20, 2024

“And their reason for doing it is, it stops this drive for suicide – that there’s a suicide epidemic. It doesn’t fix that. It doesn’t fix all the comorbid issues that come along with feeling like they’re in the wrong body, but yet they’re pushing this,” Dr. Phil added. “We’re going to do some shows, that are already taped, that are revealing what the real results of this are and I think people are going to be shocked that these medical organizations have signed off on this. I think they’ve just given in to the pressure.”

“Yeah, I just don’t understand where the pressure is coming from. Another phrase they’re using now is ‘life-saving gender-affirming care.’ They like to smash them all together like that,” Rogan replied.

European countries halted “gender-affirming care” in 2022 following insufficient evidence that the experimental procedures were beneficial enough for children. Norway became the fourth European country to ban children from transgender surgeries, hormones and puberty blockers in May 2023, after the Norwegian Healthcare Investigation Board ruled on the decision.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced in early February that they would not issue recommendations on “gender-affirming care” for children and adolescents under the age of 20 years old due to the lack of scientific literature on the issue.