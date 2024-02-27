‘We Are Heartbroken’: Gary Sinise Shares Devastating Life Update

“CSI: NY” actor Gary Sinise announced the death of his 33-year-old son, Mac, Tuesday.

Sinise posted the link to Mac’s obituary on his Instagram page. He told fans that Mac was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, chordoma, in 2018, and died of the disease Jan.5. The famous actor paid tribute to his son by sharing a lengthy description of his secret cancer battle, along with stories of their deep bond. “Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can,” he said.

Sinise directed his fans and followers to the Gary Sinise Foundation’s website where the heartfelt obituary explained the family’s painful journey in great depth.

“As parents, it is so difficult losing a child,” he said. “My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one. We’ve all experienced it in some way. Over the years I have met so many families of our fallen heroes. It’s heartbreaking, and it’s just damn hard.”

Sinise, famous for roles in “Forrest Gump,” “The Green Mile,” and “Apollo 13,” expressed how challenging it was for him to watch his son’s health deteriorate, saying, “It became more and more challenging as time went on.”

He explained Mac was diagnosed the same year his wife Moira Harris was also diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, and went on to say that she is now cancer-free after months of grueling treatment.

“While our hearts ache at missing him, we are comforted in knowing that Mac is no longer struggling, and inspired and moved by how he managed it,” Sinise said. “He fought an uphill battle against a cancer that has no cure, but he never quit trying.”

Chordoma is described as a slow-growing cancer of tissue that is found within the spine, according to the National Cancer Institute. They noted this particular form of cancer is so rare that only 1 in 1 million people worldwide are diagnosed with the disease each year.

Sinise’s emotional tribute included a detailed summary of Mac Sinise’s zest for life and his passionate contributions to his foundation. He touched on his talent in music, saying Mac released a full album before he passed away. (RELATED: Family Reveals ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Actor David Gail’s Cause Of Death)

He said Mac was “an incredible inspiration to those who knew and loved him, he faced his battle with grace, courage, and love.”

The famous actor penned a note to his late son in his closing remarks: “We were blessed to have you in our lives as son, brother, and friend…and we will miss you and love you for eternity.”