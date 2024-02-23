‘Coronation Street’ Actor John Savident Dead At 86

John Savident, famous for playing Fred Elliott in the British soap show “Coronation Street,” died Wednesday at the age of 86.

Savident’s agent confirmed his death in a statement issued to the press. “We are sad to announce the death of the actor John Savident who died on Wednesday 21 February. He was a much-loved husband and father of two and will be sorely missed by all who knew him,” the agent said, according to Deadline. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Everyone at Coronation Street is deeply saddened to learn of John Savident’s death. As Fred Elliott, John firmly established himself in the pantheon of Coronation Street greats. His peerless comic timing, combined with a deep pathos arising from his outstanding dramatic skill,… pic.twitter.com/L009yha469 — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) February 23, 2024

Savident became a prominent figure on the ITV soap opera after joining the show in 1994. His character was a butcher with a bad luck streak when it came to the dating game, and he often spoke with a loud, booming voice. He was known for his quirky habit of adding the words “I say” in between other words in a sentence. This became his character’s catchphrase and ultimately, a fan-favorite signature trademark.

The famous actor played in nearly 1,000 episodes before his character was killed off in 2006, according to Deadline.

The Coronation Street Twitter account paid tribute to their beloved star by sharing an image of Savident alongside a loving caption.

RIP John Savident – aka butcher Fred Elliott in Corrie. Arguably one of the most distinctive characters – and deliveries – in British soap history pic.twitter.com/irPPTwL3mR — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) February 23, 2024

“His peerless comic timing, combined with a deep pathos arising from his outstanding dramatic skill, made Fred an unforgettable, iconic character that provided great joy to viewers for many years,” they wrote to the social media platform.

RIP wonderful John Savident. Always lovely and witty. Here’s a memory from a garden party years ago pic.twitter.com/heBKIDWeSm — Stuart Antony (@STU_ACTOR) February 23, 2024

Savident acquired an impressive portfolio over the course of his long-lasting career. He appeared in British TV dramas “Doctor Who”, “Holby City” and “Above Suspicion”, as well as the BBC comedy “Hotel Babylon,” according to Deadline.

His prolific career includes credits on both the small and big-screen. His film credits include “A Clockwork Orange,” “Gandhi” and “Hudson Hawk,” to name a few. (RELATED: Actor Tony Ganios Dies From Heart Attack After Surgery)

He is survived by his wife, theatre director Rona Hopkinson, and their two children, according to BBC.