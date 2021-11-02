Gary Sinise Gifts A Wounded Marine A New Home In Heartwarming Video

Gary Sinise gifted a Marine wounded in combat a new home in an awesome video.

AARP shared a video of Sinise helping U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jason Ross following his injuries from a decade ago, and this one is bound to hit you hard in your emotions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

AARP wrote the following about the gift from Sinise and his foundation on the YouTube video:

While deployed to Afghanistan in 2011, U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jason Ross stepped on a 10-pound improvised explosive device (IED). Ross survived the blast but lost both of his legs and a portion of his pelvic bone and required more than 240 surgeries. Shortly after his arrival stateside, Ross met the actor and advocate for service members Gary Sinise and his life took a new path that would lead to him receiving a home custom built for his needs from the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Give the video a watch below. It’s awesome.

Damn, that was an awesome video, and it was another great reminder that Sinise is a hell of a great dude. He is a true American patriot, and the world could use more guys like him.

So many people want to know what the world can do for them. Sinise and his foundation are focused on helping American heroes who put it all on the line.

His service towards others is incredibly remarkable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Sinise Foundation (@garysinisefoundation)

This time around, he helped Ross build a home that would serve him and his parents after his horrific wounds in Afghanistan.

As you can see in the video, the Hollywood star and his people did an incredible job of getting the mission done and Ross was very appreciative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Sinise Foundation (@garysinisefoundation)

Props to Sinise for continuing to be one of the best guys out there when it comes to helping others. The world could definitely use more selfless people like him.