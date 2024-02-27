Tucker Carlson Reveals His Hope For Humanity, Urges Against ‘Tampering With The Secret Sauce’

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson revealed his hopes for humanity and urged against “tampering with the secret sauce” in an interview with Alex Fridman released Tuesday.

Carlson told Fridman that he hopes the “nature” of human beings is preserved as technology advances.

“One thing I don’t like more than nuclear weapons and more than AI, the one thing that really, really bothers me is the idea of using technology to change the human brain permanently,” Carlson said. “Because you’re tampering with the secret sauce. You’re tampering with God’s creation, and [that’s] totally evil.”

Earlier in the conversation, Fridman asked the former Fox News host what “positive hope” he has “for the future of human civilization.”

“People are great just by their nature,” Carlson responded. “I mean, they’re super complicated, but I like people. I always have liked people.”

“If I was sitting here with Nikki Haley — who I guess I’ve been pretty clear I’m not like a mega fan of Nikki Haley’s — I would enjoy it,” Carlson continued. “I’ve never met anybody I couldn’t enjoy on some level given enough time so long as nobody tampers with the human recipe.”

Carlson previously voiced his displeasure with Republican president candidate Nikki Haley in Dec. 2023, declaring that the only thing that could prevent him from supporting former President Donald Trump’s reelection would be the GOP frontrunner choosing Haley as his running mate. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Reveals Life’s ‘Only One Objective’)

“The human mind is really special,” Fridman told the Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) founder later in the interview. “Like, we should not mess with it.”

“It’s all that matters, dude,” Carlson replied.