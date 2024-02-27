Videos Show Hezbollah Rocket Fire In Northern Israel As Civilians Drive On Roadways

Two videos from Tuesday and Monday highlight how close rocket fire from Hezbollah came to hitting people in vehicles on roadways in northern Israel.

One video taken Tuesday displays how close projectiles from the Lebanese-based Hezbollah terrorist organization came to “motorists on a highway,” Emanuel Fabian, a Times of Israel military correspondent, said in a tweet. (RELATED: Video Shows IDF Striking Rocket Launchers Used To Fire On Israel, IDF Says)

Footage shows rockets impacting close to motorists on a highway in northern Israel earlier, following a barrage launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/ZrpEzgBP5Q — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) February 27, 2024

The video opens with motorists enjoying their ride on a highway in northern Israel when a sound off-camera was heard and the conversation between the motorists became more panicked. The noise sounded like an object hit something outside the car. Another albeit somewhat less audible sound of something impacting was heard amid the commotion. The camera turned to show what appeared to be a cloud of dust thrown in the air due to an impact in the distance as the motorists expressed astonishment.

The car got closer to the cloud as another impact sound could be heard. Another impact sound was heard but this time an explosion on the highway was captured on the camera. The driver of the car stoically motored the vehicle through the impact site on the highway as the passengers panicked. The car passed through without incident.

Hezbollah claimed it was targeting the headquarters of an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) unit stationed in the area, The Times of Israel reported. No injuries were reported from the barrage, according to the outlet. The video does not appear to show any military buildings in the area nor any military vehicles on the road.

A second video from Monday shows a group in a bus traveling in northern Israel alighting from the vehicle due to explosions. “Pretty intense: A group of people found themselves under Hezbollah rocket fire in the Golan Heights a short time ago,” tweeted Joe Truzman, a Foundation for Defense of Democracies senior analyst, along with the video. He said the explosions were from Hezbollah rocket fire in the tweet.

Pretty intense: A group of people found themselves under Hezbollah rocket fire in the Golan Heights a short time ago. pic.twitter.com/Zj7p5GT65E — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) February 26, 2024

The video opened with pillars of smoke and dust caused by apparent Hezbollah rocket fire close to the bus. Several bus passengers expressed astonishment in Hebrew at the site. A voice could be heard directing people out of the vehicle, followed by people exiting the bus.