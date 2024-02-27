Crowd Evacuated After Fire Alarms Go Off To Halt Intense Wisconsin-Indiana College Basketball Game

This game was absolute FIRE! (Literally)

The Assembly Hall ended up being evacuated Tuesday night following the fire alarm going off in the middle of an intense college basketball game between Wisconsin and Indiana.

The contest came to a halt with 10:06 left to go in the game. The Badgers and Hoosiers were tied, 54-54.

Fire alarms in the building began sounding, with play continuing for a little while before it ultimately came to a stop.

“This is really bizarre. Sections of the arena are evacuating, the alarm keeps sounding and the automated message is playing (it’s barely audible) but the game hasn’t been stopped,” posted Indianapolis Star reporter Zach Osterman on X.

WATCH:

Wisconsin and Indiana are currently under delay in Bloomington as they evacuate Assembly Hall pic.twitter.com/DoDqR8Huzp — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 28, 2024

Indiana and Wisconsin are tied at 54 with 10:06 to play. Both teams just headed to the locker room. Fans are quickly being instructed to go to the concourse. There is a loud siren blaring throughout Assembly Hall, and the fire alarm lights are going off in all hallways. #iubb pic.twitter.com/Ud1SqVfSIt — Jared Kelly (@Jared_Kelly7) February 28, 2024

The Indiana-Wisconsin game: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall being evacuated. #iubb pic.twitter.com/wiCElKoBYU — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) February 28, 2024

Well, come to find out, the fire alarms were reportedly set off because of smoke in an elevator.

Smoke in an elevator is the reason for the delay in the #Badgers-Indiana game, according to @MattLepay Game tied at 54 with 10:06 remaining — Luke Gamble (@LukeGambleTV) February 28, 2024

Smoke in the elevator set off the fire alarms in the middle of a tied game … this game was fire, pure fire.