Crowd Evacuated After Fire Alarms Go Off To Halt Intense Wisconsin-Indiana College Basketball Game

During Tuesday night's college basketball game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Indiana Hoosiers, the crowd was evacuated after the fire alarms went off. [X/Screenshot/Public — @CBBonFOX]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
This game was absolute FIRE! (Literally)

The Assembly Hall ended up being evacuated Tuesday night following the fire alarm going off in the middle of an intense college basketball game between Wisconsin and Indiana.

The contest came to a halt with 10:06 left to go in the game. The Badgers and Hoosiers were tied, 54-54. (RELATED: He’s Got A Point: Clemson’s Brad Brownell Blasts Big 12 For Manipulating System To Get More Teams Into March Madness)

Fire alarms in the building began sounding, with play continuing for a little while before it ultimately came to a stop.

“This is really bizarre. Sections of the arena are evacuating, the alarm keeps sounding and the automated message is playing (it’s barely audible) but the game hasn’t been stopped,” posted Indianapolis Star reporter Zach Osterman on X.

WATCH:

Well, come to find out, the fire alarms were reportedly set off because of smoke in an elevator.

Smoke in the elevator set off the fire alarms in the middle of a tied game … this game was fire, pure fire.