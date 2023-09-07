Insane Video Shows Mom Throwing Hands With Coeds At Indiana Football Tailgate

Damn, I love college football.

If you’ve ever been tailgating for the sport — whether it’s on campus or downtown somewhere (depending on the school) — then you’re very well aware of the reputation that comes along with it. Not only are you dealing with a bunch of drunk university students, but you also have parents and adult football fans getting blasted with ’em.

And though it’s normally fun as hell (just ask my people in Miami and Tallahassee), things can also go downhill, and quickly. Hey, that’s alcohol for ya.

And that’s exactly what happened this past Saturday at an Indiana University tailgate for their opening game against Ohio State (they lost, 23-3). It’s unclear what sparked things up (booze, duh), but video shows a mom that a load of simps are losing their minds over throwing molly whop punches at several college chicks.

And the idiotic drunken glory just escalated from there.

WATCH:

Okay … so I’m definitely going to an Indiana football tailgate in the future. I didn’t realize they get down like this.

My favorite part of the clip has to be when the drunk mom gets broken up from the fight by some older dude, and then she still walks over to one of the college girls and throws a right hook at her, sending her into a frenzy in the process. The mom might have been a bit drunk, she might look completely foolish for the most part, but you have to admire how she G’d it out — and against multiple at that. (RELATED: ‘They Sewed It Back On’: Portland State Football Player Gets His Ear Ripped Off In Blowout Loss To Oregon)

Plus, this clip is pure proof that college football is back, and that’s the best part of all this. We’re back, baby!